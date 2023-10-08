© 2023 Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio Puts You to Sleep
The NPR Style Guide read by Carlos

Published October 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT

You’re writing up an article for the Marfa Public Radio website and you find yourself wondering… do I use an oxford comma? Is this the correct syntax for the situation? How should I go about capitalization? Should I use italics here? Can I use italics?

Marfa Public Radio’s News Director, Carlos Morales has the answers to your questions. In this episode, Carlos Morales reads you the NPR Style Guide.

