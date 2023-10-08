The Texas Administrative Code read by Mitch

You live in Texas. You find a phrase floating around in your mind: Texas Administrative Code.

What is that? Is that a code of honor? Is it a code of conduct? Is it a secret code that gets you a discount at your favorite store? Is it a communication code, like morse?

You don’t know. But Mitch Borden does know.

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio’s Permian Basin Reporter Mitch Borden reads the Texas Administrative Code.

