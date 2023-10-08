Creative Commons Licenses read by Zoe

You’re producing a sleep podcast for Marfa Public Radio, not unlike the one you’re listening to right now. You’re looking for music, a dulcet tune to lull your listeners into sweet sleep. You find a couple of lo-fi selections. But…can you use them? Are you allowed? Will you find yourself entangled in a stressful lawsuit around copyright infringement?

In this episode, Marfa Public Radio reporter and podcast producer Producer Zoe Kurland reads the creative commons licenses.

To help keep Marfa Public Radio awake and away from copyright infringement, donate to the station at marfapublicradio.org/donate.