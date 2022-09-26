Mitch Borden

Mitch BordenPermian Basin Reporter & Producer
Mitch first picked up a microphone as a radio producer in Nome, Alaska. There he did everything from covering the Iditarod to hosting the morning music show. After his time in the north, he was hooked on radio. So, he attended the Transom Story Workshop to hone his skills and then returned to the 49th state to work as a reporter in Kodiak and Bristol Bay.
When he’s not covering the news you’ll probably find him wandering around with his camera and a cup of coffee.
The school board is set to vote later this month to officially hire Howard and she’s expected to begin leading Midland public schools in January.
As Midland private school leaders face indictments, their supporters question the conduct of local policeCurrent and former leaders at Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland were indicted this month on state felony charges for allegedly concealing the abuse of children.The two schools were investigated for two separate, unconnected incidents, but the schools’ supporters have united to call on the City of Midland to look into how local police approached these cases.
Former Midland Christian School leaders face felony charges for allegedly trying to conceal the assault of a child — againA grand jury recently indicted Midland Christian School's former Superintendent Jared Lee, former Principal Dana Ellis and current teacher Matthew Counts on state jail felonies for allegedly attempting to conceal the assault of a child. The three educators were arrested on similar charges in February, but those were eventually dropped.
In February, four administrators at the private Christian school were arrested after a former student detailed to police how they had been previously abused by a classmate for months — and how school officials did not act after being informed of the situation.
Current city councilwoman Lori Blong swept Midland’s mayoral election, defeating her main opponent with over 51% of the vote.
Current Midland City Council member Lori Blong and former Mayor Jerry Morales are both vying to be Midland’s next mayor this November. Both are native…
The 12-story Western United Life Building has stood abandoned in downtown Midland for decades. Now, Midland’s city council is allowing the Midland…
Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke's only debate in this year's gubernatorial race is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. By…
The Odessa university welcomed its largest class ever this fall, as officials see total enrollment up as well. The school’s president credits an increase…
As Texas continues to battle drought, groups are trying a market-based solution to help farmers and protect what little water is left.By Jayme Lozano and…