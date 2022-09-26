Mitch Borden

Mitch first picked up a microphone as a radio producer in Nome, Alaska. There he did everything from covering the Iditarod to hosting the morning music show. After his time in the north, he was hooked on radio. So, he attended the Transom Story Workshop to hone his skills and then returned to the 49th state to work as a reporter in Kodiak and Bristol Bay.

When he’s not covering the news you’ll probably find him wandering around with his camera and a cup of coffee.