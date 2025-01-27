Trump pledges to “Drill baby, drill,” but the Permian Basin may not see a huge increase in oil production
President Trump has made it clear in the first days of his second term that one of his priorities is unleashing the oil and gas industry.
He proclaimed at his inauguration that the United States is going to “drill baby, drill” and signed an executive order declaring a national energy emergency.
But across the U.S., oil production has already been hitting all-time highs, with most of that crude flowing from West Texas oil fields.
Marfa Public Radio spoke with economist Ray Perryman, who lives in Odessa and closely follows the Texas energy sector, about how all of this could affect the Permian Basin. Listen to their conversation above.