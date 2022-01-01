Claudia Saenz

Claudia is a first-generation Tejana/Mexican-American founder, creative and community builder. Growing up on the frontera of the US-South Texas-Mexico border she learned the importance and power in uplifting community. Over the past decade she has had the unique opportunity of building effective relationships and key partnerships in youth program management and cultivating spaces for empowerment.

Before her work in managing and developing key youth program partnerships at Girl Scouts of Northern California, she founded Chulita Vinyl Club in 2014, a nationwide organization of DJs that use vinyl records as a means of reclaiming identity and forming community. Claudia lives in the Rio Grande Valley and enjoys being a devoted sister, daughter, partner, vinyl collector and music lover.