Elise Pepple

Elise began her career in public radio in 2008 when she brought StoryCorps to Alaska. She continued working for StoryCorps during their Alaska Initiative, relocating to the northwest Arctic. In 2011, Elise produced and hosted a radio show celebrating sense of place in Sitka, Alaska for KCAW. She went on study radio at the Salt Institute for Documentary Study in Maine.

Elise was a Creative Community Fellow with National Art Strategies for her work using storytelling to build community. She co-produced Portland Brick: a project building public memory in collaboration with The City of Portland, Maine.

At Marfa Public Radio, Elise aims to use both old school and new school techniques to make the station a lifeline, a beacon for the stories of West Texas, and a center for media innovation.