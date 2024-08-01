A Special Edition of the Desert Dispatch

Usually, the Desert Dispatch shares stories from West Texas—the people and places that make this area unique. But this time, Marfa Public Radio is the story.

This spring, during our Member Drive, British filmmaker Peter Crosby walked in and asked if he could make a short documentary about us.

Here’s Peter in his own words:

I first drove into Marfa one evening this Spring, unsure what to expect from my visit other than one thing: I had tuned into Marfa Public Radio an hour or so before, which provided me with such a perfect accompaniment to my sunset drive through the desert that it became essential listening for my time Far West Texas. In the coming days as I explored the town, I was drawn to the beautiful station building and wondered what life was like inside it, and assumed that must be a feeling shared with many others. What does it take to run a small radio station with a wide reach, in a small creative community like Marfa? What impact does it have on people's daily lives? Collaborating with Claudia and Elise to make this short film not only helped me to understand the scope, challenge and reward of such an undertaking, it also allowed me the chance to peek behind the curtain, and hopefully by watching it, will help others see what I saw.

Peter’s film is a generous gift that shows what it takes to make Marfa Public Radio happen. Behind the scenes, a small dedicated team is working hard, often too busy to tell our own story. We even have a pile of awards still sitting on the floor because we prioritize serving you over hanging plaques.

﻿In this Special Edition of the Desert Dispatch, we’re excited to share a short documentary about the transformative work you make possible at this station.

Marfa Public Radio from kindredprojects on Vimeo.

Your support is the heartbeat of Marfa Public Radio. Please watch the film and share if you’re moved. And if you're inspired by our work, consider becoming a member or increasing your donation. Your contribution this summer directly supports the creation of the programs you love. Thank you for your continued support.

Elise & Claudia