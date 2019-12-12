Sam Sanders; Choreographer Kim Brandt

Sam Sanders

Elise Pepple talks to Sam Sanders, a correspondent and host of the NPR talk show It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders.

Sanders talks to journalists, actors, musicians, and listeners to make sense of the world through conversation.

Previously, he covered the intersection of culture, pop culture, and politics during the 2016 election for NPR.

Marfa Public Radio will begin broadcasting It’s Been A Minute with Sam Sanders on Saturday, December 28th at 1 pm.

Kim Brandt

Later on the show, Diana Nguyen talks to choreographer Kim Brand, a Chinati artist in residence.

Brandt’s work involves the development of movement scores that explore physical, spatial, and temporal relationships to place and the symbiotic relationship between bodies and the environments within which they move.