west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend; Caitlin Murray on "Donald Judd Interviews"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 7, 2019 at 6:00 PM CST
img_7197
Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend office in Alpine, Texas (Diana Nguyen / Marfa Public Radio)

Annette Minjarez

Diana Nguyen talks to Annette Minjarez, the Community Education Coordinator for Family Crisis Center of the Big Bend.

The organization offers shelter space, legal help, and counseling to survivors of domestic and sexual violence in Brewster, Jeff Davis, Pecos, Presidio, and Terrell Counties. There are physical offices in Alpine, Terlingua, and Presidio.

Nguyen and Minjarez talk about domestic and sexual violence and the resources the organization offers.

If you're in need of assistance, you can call the center’s 24-hour hotline at 1-800-834-0654.

headshot_cm
Caitlin Murray, Director of Archives and Programs at Judd Foundation (Courtesy of)

Caitlin Murray, Co-editor of Donald Judd Interviews

Later in the show, Diana Nguyen talks to Caitlin Murray — the Director of Archives & Programs at Judd Foundation and co-editor of the new volume Donald Judd Interviews.

Donald Judd Interviews includes conversations the artist had spanning thirty years on panel discussions, television, the radio, in films, for newspaper and magazine articles, and more. The book covers a diverse range of topics which include include art, politics, and philosophy.

West Texas Talk Judd Foundationjuddfamily crisis centerdomestic violencesexual violence
Latest Episodes: