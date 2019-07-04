© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Remembering Lonn Taylor; Filmmaker Ben Masters

By Marfa Public Radio
Published July 4, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
lonn-studio
Lonn Taylor at Marfa Public Radio (Sarah Vasquez)

Lonn Taylor

On this episode, we're remembering the late historian Lonn Taylor.

Tom Michael, the founder of Marfa Public Radio, talks about the magic the Rambling Boy brought to the airwaves.

Then, you'll hear an interview Diana Nguyen had with Taylor in April 2019 about his life and most recent book, Turning the Pages of Texas.

More interviews with Lonn Taylor:
February 16, 2012 - Lonn Taylor on Texas, My Texas: Musings of a Rambling Boy
December 19, 2012 - Maiya Keck and Lonn Taylor on holiday entertaining
August 12, 2013 - Lonn Taylor on Marfa history
September 10, 2014 - Lonn Taylor on The Colbert Report April 25, 2019 - Lonn Taylor on Marfa for the Perplexed

You can find the Rambling Boy archive <a href="http://marfapublicradio.org/programs/rambling-boy/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;here&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://marfapublicradio.org/programs/rambling-boy/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b627271d000e&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b627271d000f&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">here</a>. <br> <br> <br>

ben-masters
Ben Masters (Courtesy of)

Ben Masters

Conservation filmmaker Ben Masters talks to Diana Nguyen about The River and the Wall.

The film follows five friends on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel 1,200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes.

They set out to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a wall on the natural environment.

Ballroom Marfa and Marfa Book Company will host a screening and Q&A at the Crowley Theater on Friday, July 19 at 7 pm.

Tags
West Texas Talk riverRambling BoyLonn TaylorImmigration
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: