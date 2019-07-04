Remembering Lonn Taylor; Filmmaker Ben Masters

Lonn Taylor

On this episode, we're remembering the late historian Lonn Taylor.

Tom Michael, the founder of Marfa Public Radio, talks about the magic the Rambling Boy brought to the airwaves.

Then, you'll hear an interview Diana Nguyen had with Taylor in April 2019 about his life and most recent book, Turning the Pages of Texas.

You can find the Rambling Boy archive here.

Ben Masters

Conservation filmmaker Ben Masters talks to Diana Nguyen about The River and the Wall.

The film follows five friends on an immersive adventure through the unknown wilds of the Texas borderlands as they travel 1,200 miles from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes.



They set out to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a wall on the natural environment.

Ballroom Marfa and Marfa Book Company will host a screening and Q&A at the Crowley Theater on Friday, July 19 at 7 pm.