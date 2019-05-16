© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Remembering Wile Quintana & Natalie Diaz On Poetry, Love, and Language

By Marfa Public Radio
Published May 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM CDT
wile-quintana-2-2
Former co-host of "Una Hora Con Primo" Wile Quintana (Mia Warren / Marfa Public Radio)

On this episode, we wanted to celebrate former co-host of "Una Hora Con Primo," Wile Quintana, who died earlier this month at 78. We're featuring a conversation he had with former Marfa Public Radio intern Mia Warren in 2015. They talk about what it was like to grow up in Marfa in the forties and fifties, and how Quintana became an amateur historian. 

natalie-diaz-2
Poet Natalie Diaz (Courtesy of)

Later, writer Rachel Monroe talks to poet and Lannan resident Natalie Diaz. She’s the author of the collection of poetry When My Brother Was An Aztec. Her forthcoming book, Postcolonial Love Poem, will be published in 2020. She currently lives in Phoenix and is the Maxine and Jonathan Marshall Chair in Modern and Contemporary Poetry at Arizona State University.

They talk about how Diaz came to writing, the desert, her former life as a basketball player, and the way she thinks about language.

Diaz will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, May 19 at 6 pm.

