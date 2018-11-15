© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The View from Rural Communities with The Texas Tribune

By Marfa Public Radio
Published November 15, 2018 at 6:00 PM CST
(Jacob Villanueva / The Texas Tribune)

This is a conversation from The Texas Tribune's symposium on rural Texas. The panel took place earlier this week in College Station, where lawmakers, advocates, and local officials discussed the future of rural education, health care, natural resource preservation, infrastructure investment, and the state’s economic future.

During this panel, Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith, Oldham County Judge Donnie Allred, Palmhurst Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez, and Marfa’s Mayor Ann Marie Nafziger discuss the changes and challenges rural communities face.

 

