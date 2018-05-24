Lannan Resident Elmaz Abinader on Writing the Personal into the Political, and Growing Up Arab American
On this episode, Sally Beauvais speaks with writer Elmaz Abinader about her family's dislocation from Lebanon to the United States, and how that has informed her work.
Abinader is an award-winning author of two volumes of poetry, This House, My Bones and In the Country of My Dreams, and a memoir, The Children of the Roojme: A Family’s Journey from Lebanon. She's also written plays that uncover personal narratives of Arabs living through political trauma.
She teaches at Mills College in Oakland, CA and is co-founder of the Voices of Our Nation Arts Foundation, which holds annual workshops for writers of color.
Abinader will read at the Crowley Theater on Sunday, May 27 at 6 pm.