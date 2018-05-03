On this episode, William "Chase" Peeler talks about his research on music and its vital role in community and identity building in Terlingua. Peeler received his doctorate in ethnomusicology at the University of Colorado Boulder. His dissertation is called “On the Porch: Music and Community in Terlingua, Texas.” He is currently working on turning his research into a book.

Peeler discusses the uniqueness of the inclusive participatory music scene in the town. "You have people who have only been playing their instruments for a matter of weeks playing right along side people who have been playing for decades," he says. "That's a really special thing that doesn't happen often enough, but it should."

Peeler also discusses some of the changes residents are experiencing in south Brewster County.

