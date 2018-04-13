Exploring "Hyperobjects" with Laura Copelin, Emilija Škarnulyte, and Tara Donovan

Elise Pepple speaks to Ballroom’s Director, Laura Copelin, and artists Emilija Škarnulyte, and Tara Donovan about Ballroom’s newest exhibition, Hyperobjects. The show is curated by Timothy Morton and Laura Copelin.

Morton defines "hyperobjects" as entities that are bewilderingly huge— like global warming, plastic in the ocean, nuclear waste— which are seemingly incomprehensible. The exhibition seeks to create encounters with artworks and non-art objects that de-center and expand the scale of human perception.

Hyperobjects opens at 6 pm on Friday the 13th at Ballroom Marfa.