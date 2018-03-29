© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Lonn Taylor and Avram Dumitrescu on "Marfa for the Perplexed"

By Marfa Public Radio
Published March 29, 2018 at 6:00 PM CDT
avram-dumitrescuand-lonn-taylor
Avram Dumitrescu and Lonn Taylor (Diana Nguyen for Marfa Public Radio)

On this episode, Diana Nguyen speaks to historian Lonn Taylor and Alpine-based artist Avram Dumitrescu about Taylor's newest book, Marfa for the Perplexed. 

The book is a collection of essays Taylor has written throughout his time in the Big Bend. The essays focus on important characters and historical events in Marfa and Presidio County. Marfa for the Perplexed is a Marfa Book Co. publication.

"The thesis of the book is really that Marfa has always been a refuge for individualists and eccentrics," Taylor explains. "[T]he current crop are just the latest in a long, long tradition of people doing what they feel like doing here."

On Friday, March 30th, Lonn Taylor will speak about the book at 6 pm at the Crowley Theater. 

An exhibition of Avram Dumitrescu's illustrations will be on display at the Greasewood Gallery in the Hotel Paisano from March 31- May 28. The show opens on Saturday. March 31 at 6 pm. 

