Get To Know Your Statewide Offices

The first day of early voting for the lone-star state started today (February 20th), and this radio station wants to make sure you're in the loop before you go out and vote.

On this edition of West Texas Talk, we’re bringing you some explanations of what the largest statewide political offices actually do, with a little help from Ben Philpott and Mose Buchele of member-station KUT in the state capital.

For some extra information - The Secretary of State's website has a handy list of important dates pertaining to the election - That can be found HERE