© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Get To Know Your Statewide Offices

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 20, 2018 at 6:31 PM CST
texas-state-capital-2
Texas State Capital at night ; via Creative Commons

The first day of early voting for the lone-star state started today (February 20th), and this radio station wants to make sure you're in the loop before you go out and vote.

On this edition of West Texas Talk, we’re bringing you some explanations of what the largest statewide political offices actually do, with a little help from Ben Philpott and Mose Buchele of member-station KUT in the state capital.

For some extra information - The Secretary of State's website has a handy list of important dates pertaining to the election - That can be found HERE

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: