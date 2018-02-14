Kiss and Tell: Lives Stories from Marfa
Here is the full version of live stories from our Kiss and Tell event that took place on Monday, February 12 at the Crowley Theater. Thank you to our storytellers, Big Bend Brewing Co. for sponsoring the event, and to the Crowley Theater for hosting us. Adult content warning: stories 3 & 4 contain adult content. Please consider this before listening. Due to the nature of these stories they will not be broadcast on air.
If you’re interested in telling a story at our forthcoming events, please shoot us an email as storytelling@marfapublicradio.org.
Here are the storytellers from the evening:
- 7:05 - Elizabeth Redding moved to Marfa in 2006 to explore small town life in the desert. She loves nature, art, food and some humans. Elizabeth works as a tour guide at the Chinati Foundation, and facilitates workshops and classes in Marfa.
- 20:25 - Susan Kirr was raised in the small-town architectural mecca of Columbus, Indiana. She worked as a journalist for 10 years, before transitioning to film. She’s a producer who has worked on over 40 films and tv shows. Susan and her husband, Rusty Martin, moved to Marfa last August.
- 34:15 - Disclaimer: This story contains adult content. Bud Frankenberger was raised in Kentucky and spent his working life as an English professor and university administrator at UT-Pan American. Since retiring, he's spent his winters doing field work for Science & Resource Management at Big Bend National Park. He spends summers in northwest Michigan kayaking, hiking, and hosting his two adult children, 7 grand kids, and 1 great grand child.
- 50:00 - Disclaimer: This story contains adult content. Britney Bass is the operations manager at Ballroom Marfa. She says she has a big heart and a dirty mouth.
- 1:05:00 - Michael Wallens is the vicar at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Marfa. He is married and has two grown boys living in Austin. He also has two dogs to fill the empty nest.
- 1:17:00 - Matt Grant is a world renowned art handler, adventure cyclist, karaoke performer, and self-taught tattoo artist currently living with his beloved wife in Marfa.
- 1:40:00 - Joel Hernandez grew up in Marfa. He enjoys sharing his emotions through the music he makes.