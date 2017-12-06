Midland Storytelling Festival's Sue Roseberry on the Importance of Sharing Experiences

Sue Roseberry is the Executive Director of the Midland Storytelling Festival. In this interview, she talks about how she became a storyteller and the organization's upcoming events. Roseberry also shares a personal Christmas story.

A night with Donald Davis, Story Unplugged, will take place on December 8, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church (800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas). The program will begin at 7 pm.

Community Concerts will take place on December 9, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church (800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas). Times are 10:00 am, 11:15 am, and 7:30 pm.