West Texas Talk

Midland Storytelling Festival's Sue Roseberry on the Importance of Sharing Experiences

By Marfa Public Radio
Published December 6, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
Sue Roseberry (Courtesy of Sue Roseberry)

Sue Roseberry is the Executive Director of the Midland Storytelling Festival. In this interview, she talks about how she became a storyteller and the organization's upcoming events. Roseberry also shares a personal Christmas story.

A night with Donald Davis, Story Unplugged, will take place on December 8, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church (800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas). The program will begin at 7 pm.

Community Concerts will take place on December 9, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church (800 West Texas Avenue, Midland, Texas). Times are 10:00 am, 11:15 am, and 7:30 pm.

