West Texas Talk

We Are Public Radio!

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 18, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT

For our Fall Membership Drive, we wanted to celebrate some of our renowned DJs who make our station great. Our station producers profiled seven of our beloved personalities — Roseland Klein, David Beebe, JP Schwartz, Primo Carrasco, David Branch, Michael Camacho, and Natalie Melendez. You get to learn a little bit more about the dedicated volunteers who keep listeners tuned in from around the world. Some have been with the station since it's earliest days — nearly twelve years ago!

These stories were produced by Bayla Metzger, Jackson Wisdorf, Carlos Morales, Elizabeth Trovall, Caroline Halter, Sally Beauvais, and Diana Nguyen.

