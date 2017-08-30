Photographer John Slaughter on "Marfa and the Mystique of Far West Texas"

[gallery ids="31725,31729,31727,31724,31723,31726"]

Photographer John Slaughter discusses his newest work, Marfa and the Mystique of Far West Texas. Slaughter explains how the book can provide some visual perspective in revealing Marfa's special qualities that can be difficult to understand. The photographs in the work include high desert landscapes, art installations, performers, local residents, indigenous flora, and iconic local landmarks.

John Slaughter has been a professional and exhibiting photographer for over forty years. He currently divides his time between Grand Coteau, Louisiana, and Marfa, Texas – two entirely contrasting environments on nearly the same latitude. You can find more of his work here.