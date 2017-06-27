© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Midland County's Library Director John Trischitti on Literacy

By Marfa Public Radio
Published June 27, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT
John Trischitti

Midland County's Library Director John Trischitti, better known as Mr. T, has put Midland on the map as one of the state's top libraries. In 2014, he won Texas Librarian of the year, and one of his passions is literacy. In March 2017, Trischitti gave a Ted Talk at Abilene Christian University about the larger implications of illiteracy. Nguyen and John discuss the correlation between illiteracy and lower income, poor health, and greater inequality.

<a href="http://www.midlandneedtoread.org/about/adult-literacy/" target="_blank" link-data="{&quot;link&quot;:{&quot;attributes&quot;:[],&quot;linkText&quot;:&quot;Midland Need to Read&quot;,&quot;target&quot;:&quot;NEW&quot;,&quot;url&quot;:&quot;http://www.midlandneedtoread.org/about/adult-literacy/&quot;,&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6271b120000&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;ff658216-e70f-39d0-b660-bdfe57a5599a&quot;},&quot;_id&quot;:&quot;00000184-8027-d6f8-a1cf-b6271b120001&quot;,&quot;_type&quot;:&quot;809caec9-30e2-3666-8b71-b32ddbffc288&quot;}">Midland Need to Read</a>&nbsp;summarizes estimates on the literacy gap in Midland County based on reports from Texas literacy organizations:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-h-BhcV7DM&t=2s

Tags
West Texas Talk literacyJohn TrischittiMidland County Libraryilliteracy
