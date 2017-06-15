On tonight’s West Texas Talk, Elise Pepple speaks with Timothy Jebsen and Justin Tate from Midland Community Theatre. They’re performing in the 69th season of Summer Mummers, one of the longest running staged melodramas in the country. They discuss how the performers first got involved in theater, why comedy is important, and why you shouldn’t wear nice clothes (or fancy rings) to the show.

Summer Mummer runs from June 2 to September 2, 2017 at the Yucca Theatre in Midland. For more information, visit https://summermummers.com or www.mctmidland.org.