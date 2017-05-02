Here is the full program from our live storytelling event, "Crossing the Divide" that happened on April 18. Big thanks to Megan Wilde, Fabiola Muniz of KSRU campus radio, all of the storytellers, and the Sul Ross Departments of Fine Arts, Communication, Languages, and Literature for making this program possible.

For this event, students, staff, faculty, and Alpine community members told five-minute, real-life personal stories about confronting and crossing divides in front of a live audience. These are the storytellers:



1) Ian Peddie: <i>Margaret Thatcher, an Olympic Medalist, and Harry Connick Junior's Ex-Girlfriend</i>

2) Victoria Rios: <i>Coming Out in a Traditional Mexican Family</i>

3) Filemon Zamora: <i>A Farmworker Escapes the Guillotine</i>

4) Ekta Escovar: <i>Perspective from a Medical Rotation in Ethiopia</i>

5) Bret Scott: <i>A Shopping Expedition in Israel During the Arab Spring</i>

6) Shawna Graves: <i>Chasing a Dream and a Grandmother's Ghost to Alpine</i>

7) Marlys Hersey: <i>Facing the Gaping Maw of My Dad's Death</i>

8) Whitney Coffman: <i>Socialization and Tolerance</i>

9) Shay Cano: <i>Young and Naïve in Hawaii</i>

10) Sherry Remzi: <i> Education Overcomes Oppression</i>

11) Theron Francis: <i>Journey to the Edge of the Empty Quarter</i>