Marfa Live Arts Playwright-In-Residence Georgina Escobar

Marfa Live Arts’ 2017 playwright-in-residence Georgina Escobar will present her new play BEACONS on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, at the Crowley Theater. The show will be performed by Mindy Leanse with support by actors from the community.



BEACONS is a satirical work envisioning a fictitious dystopian society with “Divisible and Justice for Some.” After an ignorant, thick-lipped, evil clan of males take over the country, America has lost a Civil War. Puritanical Fascism rules the land. The divide affects women, too. In New York City, they have broken up into many clans—and they have been fighting everyone, including one another, for years… until now.



During her time in Marfa Escobar will also teach Marfa Live Arts’ 6th Annual Playwriting Workshop with Marfa High School students April 17-21, 2017. Her work with Marfa Live Arts in collaboration with Marfa Independent School District is the primary reason Escobar will be in Marfa. She will work one-on-one with students in their English classes helping them write their own plays.



