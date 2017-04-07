© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Joan Naviyuk Kane, Lannan Fellow

By Marfa Public Radio
Published April 7, 2017 at 6:30 PM CDT

On this episode of West Texas Talk, Laura Copelin sits down with Joan Naviyuk Kane, the current Lannan Fellow.

Kane is a poet from Anchorage Alaska and is the author of the poetry collections Hyperboreal (2013), which Arthur Sze chose for the Donald Hall Prize in Poetry, and The Cormorant Hunter’s Wife (2009). Her honors include a Whiting Writers’ Award and a Creative Vision Award from United States Artists as well as fellowships and residencies from the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation, the Rasmuson Foundation, the Alaska State Council on the Arts, and the School for Advanced Research. She lives in Anchorage.

