Marfa Live Arts Presents Ned Van Zandt's "Del Valle"

Ned Van Zandt is an actor and writer originally from Texas. His great-grandfather was one of the founders of the city of Fort Worth. His second cousin was singer-songwriter Townes Van Zandt. He has appeared in films, television, and on Broadway ("The Iceman Cometh" with Kevin Spacey). His first job in Hollywood was playing a teenage alcoholic on "The Young in the Restless." His first film role was playing a soldier in a scene with Gregory Peck in "MacArthur." (He also played a soldier in Hal Ashby's "Coming Home" with Jane Fonda). Recent work includes guest star appearances on "The Blacklist," HBO's "All The Way," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," "Hawaii Five 0," "Person of Interest," "Nurse Jackie" and "Lost." He appears as himself in two documentaries- "Sad Vacation" and "Who Killed Nancy?" about his life at the Chelsea Hotel with Sid Vicious and Nancy Spungeon. His first play "Del Valle" is about that time and much more.

Del Valle is a one-man show in which writer and actor Van Zandt plays all 16 characters, including Sid Vicious, Nancy Spungeon, a bi-polar felon, and a beautiful Bulgarian model. It is the true story of a tumultuous period in the actor’s life: from living in New York’s Chelsea Hotel in the 1970s to living in a Texas jail on a drug charge in 2006. This contemporary Dante’s Inferno takes the audience on a journey with Van Zandt, a well-born Texas man who hits bottom in prison but meets Chaka Khan in Hollywood along the way. It will be showing at the Capri on Saturday, April 8.



More information here.