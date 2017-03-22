On this episode of West Texas Talk, Elise sits down with Keith Maitland who directed Tower, a documentary that tells the stories of the witnesses, heroes and survivors of America's first mass school shooting, which happened at the University of Texas. Maitland discusses his use of animation, shooting scenes in his own backyard, and the catharsis the film provided for those who experienced the event.

Tower will be showing at the Crowley Theater at 6PM on Thursday March 23rd, followed by a Q+A with Keith Maitland & Sarah Wilson.