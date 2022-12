For tonight’s episode, Elise Pepple and J.P. Schwartz sit down with the legendary Canadian singer and songwriter Gordon Lightfoot. He is famous for such hits as "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," "‎If You Could Read My Mind," and many more. Lightfoot discusses, punctuality, his friendship with Bob Dylan, going on tour, and confides in us the ultimate secret to working out.

Lightfoot will be performing at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center in Midland on March 8th at 8:00 pm.