Rachel Monroe sits down with poet, essayist, translator, cultural critic and Lannan resident Lewis Hyde.

Hyde takes a specific interest in imagination, creativity, and property, art-making at odds with commerce. He has authored The Gift: Creativity and the Artist in the Modern World, Trickster Makes this World: Mischief, Myth and Art and Common as Air: Revolution, Art, and Ownership on these topics, and today sits down to talk about his latest work on memory.