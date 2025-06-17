Man arrested in threat against lawmakers before 'No Kings' protest not facing related charges, Texas DPS says

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday it continues to investigate what it called a “credible” threat against state lawmakers who attended a “No Kings” protest in Austin on Saturday, but noted that a man arrested in connection to the threat had not been charged with any related crimes.

DPS has not released the name of the man, who it said was arrested on a misdemeanor traffic charge Saturday afternoon and taken in for questioning. A gun in the man’s possession was seized, DPS said in a Monday afternoon news release.

"At this time, no charges related to the alleged threat against state lawmakers have been filed, and the investigation is ongoing," the state agency said.

On Saturday, a few hours before the 5 p.m. protest, the man was detained while traveling on SH-71 in La Grange, about halfway between Austin and Houston, according to DPS. The agency said Monday that a "concerned citizen contacted local authorities to report that a man was on his way to the protest at the Texas State Capital, planning to harm state lawmakers."

The department did not confirm to Houston Public Media news reports about the man’s identity and place of residence.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deferred all questions in the case to the state agency. The county did not provide arrest records to Houston Public Media on Monday.

DPS said the threat was “determined to be credible,” prompting the Saturday afternoon evacuation of the Texas State Capitol building and surrounding grounds.

Following the arrest, DPS said there was “no additional active threat” and the protest in Austin was held as planned. It was among many protests held around the state on Saturday.

The threat and subsequent arrest happened hours after two Minnesota legislators and their spouses were shot, prompting members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus — including some Houston-area lawmakers — to raise questions in a letter addressed to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Department of Public Safety director Freeman Martin on Saturday.

The letters states that the attack on the Minnesota lawmakers was a coordinated, politically motivated attack carried out against Democratic legislators. It asked what steps the department was taking to protect legislators and prevent copycat threats inspired by the attack in Minnesota.

Two Democratic members of Congress from Texas — U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-El Paso) and Joaquin Castro (D-San Antonio) — on Monday said their names appeared on the alleged Minnesota assassin’s hit list, which included 45 elected officials, all Democrats.

In a statement posted to X, Escobar said she was notified by Capitol police that she was on the list. She said recent incidents of threats against protestors and lawmakers are “jarring reminders that right-wing extremism has a foothold in our country.”

The San Antonio Express-News first reported that Castro was also alerted by police that his name appeared on the list. Castro said the San Antonio Police Department stationed a patrol car outside of his home on Sunday.

“Politically motivated extremists have proven they are willing to murder to achieve political aims, and in light of the threat on those attending today’s protest, we have every reason to believe Texas officials could be targeted next,” according to the letter.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said it plans to adjust its operations as needed in an effort to address emerging threats.

“DPS takes all matters of personal security and public safety very seriously,” the department said in a statement. “The department continuously monitors events and their impact on public safety across the state and nation, and we work closely with federal agencies, other state agencies and local law enforcement partners to combat any potential danger in Texas.”

