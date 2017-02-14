© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Modern Love: A Valentine's Day Special

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 14, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
Today's West Texas Talk is a special Valentine's Day treat -- a box of chocolates for your ears.

It's a Valentine's-themed episode of the podcast Modern Love -- produced by The New York Times and WBUR in Boston. It's based on The New York Times Sunday Styles column by the same name, and features true stories of love, loss, and redemption.

We brought you an abbreviated version of the episode on West Texas Talk, but you can listen to the whole thing on the podcast's website.

Marfa Public Radio
