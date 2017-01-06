© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Scientists Behind Some of Our Most Important Telescopes

Published January 6, 2017
Published January 6, 2017 at 6:30 PM CST
The Milky Way (Mario Olmos via Flickr/Creative Commons CC BY-NC 2.0)

I think most West Texans are in agreement that one of the BEST thing about living out here are the big, open skies. And that’s especially true at night. All the stars, etc. 

Tonight on West Texas Talk, we're bringing you a story about the stars, and about the scientists behind two of the most powerful telescopes: the Hubble, and the James Webb Space Telescope -- which is currently under construction.

We're breaking format a bit to bring you this story. It's an episode of a podcast called Transistor from PRX -- the Public Radio Exchange. Transistor tells human stories about curiosities and current events in science, technology, engineering, and math, and is hosted by Dr. Michelle Thaller.

