Sul Ross students perform Maricela de La Luz Lights the World

At least once a year, the theatre department at Sul Ross State University puts on a performance geared toward a younger audience. It's called the Sul Ross Children's Theatre Project, and this year they're performing Maricela de la Luz Lights the World by José Rivera.

We're joined today by three of the people behind the production: Sedia Woods, Darius Dentley, and Greg Schwab.

Sedia Woods is a Sul Ross student and plays Maricela. Darius Dentley is also a Sul Ross student and plays Riccardo, Maricela's brother. Greg Schwab is a Sul Ross theater professor and directs the play.

We talk about their characters, the differences between performing for audiences of varying ages, and the work that goes into preparing a production.

Maricela de la Luz Lights the World opened last weekend and continues through Sunday, November 20th. You can find ticket information at the Sul Ross Theatre Department website.