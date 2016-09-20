© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Apache Corporation Talks Details About Its "Alpine High" Oilfield Discovery

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 20, 2016 at 7:52 AM CDT
A drilling rig that began operating near Balmorhea Lake in late 2015. (Travis Bubenik/KRTS)

Earlier this month, the oil and gas company Apache Corporation announced it had discovered a huge new oilfield straddling the Reeves-Jeff Davis County line that the company is calling the “Alpine High” play.

Apache has acquired more than 300,000 acres in this part of Far West Texas where it hopes to scale up oil and gas drilling in the coming years. The company says this is all part of a couple years worth of exploration and research that essentially bucked the old wisdom of the industry that this part of the region wasn’t worth exploring: that it wouldn’t really turn up any substanial supplies of oil and gas.

If the predictions pan out, the discovery and development of this oilfield could be a game-changer - for both the company, and for the energy industry's presence in this corner of West Texas.

Apache Corporation Spokesperson Castlen Kennedy joined us for this episode to talk details about the discovery and the company's plans for the region.

Tags
West Texas Talk DrillingReeves CountybalmorheaIndustryBalmorhea State ParkTexas Parks and WildlifeApache CorporationAlpine HighOil and GasEnvironmentEnergyEconomy
