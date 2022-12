Today on West Texas Talk, we're bringing you an episode of Food Sleuth Radio. Host Melinda Hemmelgarn chats with Connie Evers about her new book, "How to Teach your Kids about Nutrition."

Evers and Hemmelgarn dig into the book, trends in child nutrition, and their shared experiences as registered dietitians.

Health and Medical reporting on this station is supported by Midland Memorial Hospital.