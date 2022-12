Today on West Texas Talk, we're joined by Fabi Muniz -- an undergraduate at Sul Ross State University in Alpine -- who's just finished a research paper looking at the gender on the radio.

All summer long, Fabi slogged through some 9,000 minutes of commercial radio morning talk shows trying to quantify, among other things, the amount of time female hosts have on air compared to their male counterparts.

Her research was completed as part of Sul Ross' McNair Scholars Program.