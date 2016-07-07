Backyard lunch with John Lomax III, talking about Popular Music, Past & Present

Today on West Texas Talk, we have lunch on-location with John Lomax III in his backyard in Nashville, TN. The Texas native is a music historian, producer, collector, and distributor. He is part of the famous Lomax family of musicologists, including John & Ruby Lomax, Alan Lomax, Bess Lomax Hayes, and John Nova Lomax.

Captured impromptu by Tom Michael on an iPhone in Lomax's backyard, this is the complete recording of their conversation. An abbreviated version appeared on the radio broadcast. The topics of their talk ranged from the state of popular music, growing up in Houston, the Lomax legacy, the record industry, the rise of Nashville, today's Texas Music, and Lomax's time managing Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt.