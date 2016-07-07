© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Backyard lunch with John Lomax III, talking about Popular Music, Past & Present

Published July 7, 2016 at 9:15 AM CDT
John Lomax III, in his backyard in Nashville TN, March 2016 (Tom Michael/Marfa Public Radio)

Today on West Texas Talk, we have lunch on-location with John Lomax III in his backyard in Nashville, TN. The Texas native is a music historian, producer, collector, and distributor. He is part of the famous Lomax family of musicologists, including John & Ruby LomaxAlan LomaxBess Lomax Hayes, and John Nova Lomax.

Captured impromptu by Tom Michael on an iPhone in Lomax's backyard, this is the complete recording of their conversation. An abbreviated version appeared on the radio broadcast. The topics of their talk ranged from the state of popular music, growing up in Houston, the Lomax legacy, the record industry, the rise of Nashville, today's Texas Music, and Lomax's time managing Steve Earle and Townes Van Zandt.

Photograph of Townes Van Zandt, in the collection of John Lomax III, Nashville TN, March 2016 (Tom Michael/Marfa Public Radio)

West Texas Talk Texas MusicNashvilleSteve EarleTownes Van Zandt
Latest Episodes: