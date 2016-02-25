© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

The Miser

By Marfa Public Radio
Published February 25, 2016 at 6:30 AM CST
img_2524

Tonight, we are joined in the studio by cast members of Sul Ross's new show, The Miser. Diana Nguyen talks to director Gregory Schwab and cast members Fernando Powers (Harpagon) and Eddie Molinar (La Fleche.)

The Miser is a five act comedy that was written by French playwright, Molière, in the 17th century. The setting of the play has been re-worked to take place during the Hamptons in the eighties. On this episode, our guests talk about the themes of Moliere's work and and process of preparing for this show.

The Miser opens Thursday, February 25 at 8:15 pm at the Sul Ross Francois Fine Arts Building.

