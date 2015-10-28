Carroll Voss on the Ultrarunning Races in Big Bend Ranch State Park in January 2016

The director of the Big Bend ultrarunning event in Big Bend Ranch State Park joins us on West Texas Talk. Carroll Voss gives KRTS listeners a preview of the January 17, 2016 event, which features 50-miler, 30-kilometer, and 10-kilometer races. Here are photos from the 2015 races.

Voss talks about the rise of trail running, the ruggedness of the Big Bend region, the logistics of managing an event in a remote region, and the natural beauty of Far West Texas. Marfa Public Radio is a media sponsor of these foot races.