West Texas Talk

Rob Mazurek Talks About the Bridging of Art and Music in Marfa Loops, Shouts and Hollers

By Marfa Public Radio
Published October 1, 2015 at 3:24 PM CDT
Rob Mazurek, an American electro-acoustic composer, cornetist, improviser and multi-media artist living in Chicago, explores various ways of marking objects with the energy of their construction in his latest exhibition Marfa Loops, Shouts and Hollers.

On this edition of West Texas Talk, Tom Michael gets a firsthand, on location look at the pieces that make up the exhibition.

Mazurek, who is no stranger to West Texas, will open Marfa Loops, Sounds and Hollers Friday, October 2 at Marfa Book Company starting at 6 p.m.

Latest Episodes: