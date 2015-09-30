© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Texas Matters: Concussions in High School Football

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 30, 2015 at 6:46 PM CDT
football-helmet

This episode of West Texas Talk brings you Texas Matters' special report on concussions in high school football.

Football is about hitting and being hit so it’s expected that players will suffer some injuries. But what happens when high school football players received injuries that they don’t recover from? – particularly brain injuries? In a special investigation “Concussions and Repercussions” the question is asked if Texas is doing enough to protect its young athletes from unnecessary brain injuries.

Tags
West Texas Talk high schoolfootballTexas Matters
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: