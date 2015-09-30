Texas Matters: Concussions in High School Football
This episode of West Texas Talk brings you Texas Matters' special report on concussions in high school football.
Football is about hitting and being hit so it’s expected that players will suffer some injuries. But what happens when high school football players received injuries that they don’t recover from? – particularly brain injuries? In a special investigation “Concussions and Repercussions” the question is asked if Texas is doing enough to protect its young athletes from unnecessary brain injuries.