<i>Langhorne Slim at Marfa Public Radio, September 27, 2015 (Tom Michael/KRTS)</i>

Langhorne Slim joined us in the KRTS studio the day after an energetic performance at the Trans-Pecos Festival of Music and love. He talks about his desire to re-visit Marfa, and the ending of his tour for The Spirit Moves.

Slim graciously played us two songs from his latest album, “Airplane” and “Wolves.”