Phosphorescent In-Studio

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 25, 2015 at 1:33 PM CDT
phosphorescent-019
Matthew Huock, aka Phosphorescent (Phosphorescent)

Musician Matthew Houck - aka Phosphorescent - joins us for a preview of his Saturday night set at El Cosmico's  Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love.

Huock's music has grown from its mellow and relatively underground origins into a richly-produced tapestry of horns and synthesizers, but his aching croon has remained a consistent thread throughout the years - always giving his songs a subtle tinge of boozy sadness that would make Hank Williams proud.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8m_Oek-Xec

He plays Saturday night (September 26) at El Cosmico.

West Texas Talk PhosphorescentMatthew HuockDead OceansTrans-Pecos Festival of Music + LoveEl Cosmico
Latest Episodes: