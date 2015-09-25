Phosphorescent In-Studio

Musician Matthew Houck - aka Phosphorescent - joins us for a preview of his Saturday night set at El Cosmico's Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love.

Huock's music has grown from its mellow and relatively underground origins into a richly-produced tapestry of horns and synthesizers, but his aching croon has remained a consistent thread throughout the years - always giving his songs a subtle tinge of boozy sadness that would make Hank Williams proud.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8m_Oek-Xec

He plays Saturday night (September 26) at El Cosmico.