Dining in the Desert; Wild Foods of the Chihuahuan Desert with Brad Lancaster
We speak with Brad Lancaster about the wild foods of Far West Texas, including mesquite, prickly pear, barrel cactus, nopal, and more. He lives in Arizona, where he is a leader of Desert Harvesters, a native foods organization he co-founded. In West Texas, he's speaking at Design Marfa on Friday and leading a workshop in Alpine on Saturday, as well as delivering a talk. He was previously a guest on the program, discussing rainwater harvesting.