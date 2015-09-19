© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
MARFA-clouds-bg.svg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support news and music in West Texas with a year-end gift.
west-texas-talk-2
West Texas Talk

Dining in the Desert; Wild Foods of the Chihuahuan Desert with Brad Lancaster

By Marfa Public Radio
Published September 19, 2015 at 6:55 PM CDT
brad_lancaster
Brad Lancaster in Marfa, Texas, September 18, 2015.

We speak with Brad Lancaster about the wild foods of Far West Texas, including mesquite, prickly pear, barrel cactus, nopal, and more. He lives in Arizona, where he is a leader of Desert Harvesters, a native foods organization he co-founded. In West Texas, he's speaking at Design Marfa on Friday and leading a workshop in Alpine on Saturday, as well as delivering a talk. He was previously a guest on the program, discussing rainwater harvesting.

West Texas Talk
Marfa Public Radio
Marfa Public Radio
See stories by Marfa Public Radio
Latest Episodes: