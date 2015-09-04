Rep. Will Hurd (R-23) on Blue Origin, Pipeline Company and More

Returning to the KRTS studios for this episode of West Texas Talk is Rep. Will Hurd (R-23), whose district stretches from El Paso, through the Big Bend and to San Antonio.

Hurd has been traveling the district in recent weeks, and recently toured private space company Blue Origin's secretive test site north of Van Horn.

We caught up with Hurd on the national and statewide conversations happening around police and police use of force, and how some feel a "war on police" has resulted from protests raising concerns about police abuse.

Plus, an update on the congressman's take on how Energy Transfer has handled the planning of the Trans-Pecos Pipeline.

Outside of our conversation, Hurd's trip to West Texas also included conversations with Mexican officials about encouraging the State Department to reconsider travel warnings about Ojinaga, Mexico issued to U.S. citizens. Hurd argues Ojinaga is not as dangerous as the government says it is.