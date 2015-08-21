Brad Bernards, Founder of Valentine Radio

There's a new local radio station in Far West Texas - Valentine Radio.

Brad Bernards, a Valentine ISD teacher, is the founder of the online and AM news and music station. He joined us in the studio to talk about the new station and the kind of programming it offers. Bernard plans to involve Valentine students in some of the station's operations and programming.

We also talked about the radio industry in general: the challenges to (or advantages of) starting a small-scale commercial station in a rural area, the state of commercial radio as compared to public radio (non-commercial, like this station), and more.

Valentine Radio can be heard online, via a smart phone app, and locally in Valentine on AM 1610.