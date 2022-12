Andrew May and Elizabeth McNutt are on the faculty at The University of North Texas. Both musicians, they are the organizers of Sounds Modern, which explores the sonic dimensions of the ideas represented in galleries, bringing artwork to life. This Saturday, August 1, 2015 at 8:00pm, they will be presenting Unset, a site-specific sound work among Donald Judd's 15 untitled works in concrete at The Chianti Foundation.

Hosted by Katherine Rae Mondo