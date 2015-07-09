Texas Matters - The Famous Trees of Texas

Texas Matters rolls out another special episode on this installment of West Texas Talk.

Staff forester and the urban forestry partnership coordinator at the Texas A&M Forest Service, Gretchen Riley gives the history of some of the most iconic Texan trees. She is the co-author of "Famous Trees of Texas" with Peter D. Smith.

Some of the trees highlighted in today's show include: The Treaty Oak, The Goose Island Oak, Governor Hogg Pecan, Ben Milam Cypress, Hangman's Oak and Half-Way Oak.