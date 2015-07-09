© 2022 Marfa Public Radio
West Texas Talk

Texas Matters - The Famous Trees of Texas

Published July 9, 2015
Texas Matters rolls out another special episode on this installment of West Texas Talk.

Staff forester and the urban forestry partnership coordinator at the Texas A&M Forest Service, Gretchen Riley gives the history of some of the most iconic Texan trees. She is the co-author of "Famous Trees of Texas" with Peter D. Smith.

Some of the trees highlighted in today's show include: The Treaty Oak, The Goose Island Oak, Governor Hogg Pecan, Ben Milam Cypress, Hangman's Oak and Half-Way Oak.

